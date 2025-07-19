Fertilizer Stocks To Follow Today – July 18th

Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, Canadian National Railway, and Nutrien are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or sell chemical and organic fertilizers used to boost agricultural yields. Their performance typically tracks global crop?planting cycles, commodity prices, weather conditions and regulatory changes affecting input costs and environmental standards. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.80. 3,828,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,547. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.42. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.73. 2,789,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,513. The company has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.17. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.45. 14,026,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,490,027. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE CP traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,074. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.98. 12,139,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,604,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

NYSE:CNI traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.12. 1,446,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average is $101.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $122.19.

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

NYSE:NTR traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.18. 1,420,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

