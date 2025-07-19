Blue Chip Stocks Worth Watching – July 18th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established, financially strong companies with a long track record of stable earnings, reliable management and often regular dividend payments. Because these firms tend to be leaders in their industries, their stock is generally viewed as lower-risk and a cornerstone for conservative, long-term investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 298,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,978. Karman has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 213,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,398. The company has a market cap of $72.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NTWK traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.83. 11,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,740. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 million, a PE ratio of 190.85 and a beta of 1.02. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

FBGRX traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $241.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBGRX

Read More