Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) vs. Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Old Second Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $63.88 million 2.53 $11.00 million $2.68 12.82 Old Second Bancorp $341.72 million 2.46 $85.26 million $1.83 10.19

Analyst Ratings

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ohio Valley Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ohio Valley Banc and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 0.00 Old Second Bancorp 0 1 3 1 3.00

Old Second Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.92%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 13.86% 8.35% 0.85% Old Second Bancorp 24.52% 12.87% 1.50%

Dividends

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ohio Valley Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Ohio Valley Banc on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, wire transfer, credit card, home equity loans, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machines (ATMs), consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation, commercial property, and various liability insurance services, as well as trust and online-only consumer direct mortgage services. The company owns and operates ATMs, including off-site ATMs. It operates offices in Ohio and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1872 and is based in Gallipolis, Ohio.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. In addition, it offers safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier’s checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.