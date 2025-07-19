Hollencrest Capital Management Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 168.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 404.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in DoorDash by 150.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $239.17 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $248.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.38.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total value of $12,619,652.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 942,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,027,419.18. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $9,765,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,868,519.50. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,198 shares of company stock worth $102,674,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.