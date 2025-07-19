Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Posts Earnings Results

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 98.10 ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Frasers Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 21.74%.

Frasers Group Stock Performance

Frasers Group stock opened at GBX 695 ($9.33) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 695.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 647.04. Frasers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 534 ($7.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 914 ($12.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73. The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday.

Frasers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.