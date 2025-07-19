Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Announces Earnings Results

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.10 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Stock Performance

LON:MIG5 opened at GBX 29.90 ($0.40) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £66.22 million, a P/E ratio of -193.05 and a beta of 0.13. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.40 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33 ($0.44). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.74.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

