Archer Investment Corp Sells 638 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 295,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,687,000 after purchasing an additional 150,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total value of $19,866,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,243,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,356,888.56. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $22,858,894.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 293,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,458,002.70. This trade represents a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $195.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.16.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

