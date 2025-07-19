Archer Investment Corp Makes New $129,000 Investment in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGY. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pagaya Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pagaya Technologies

In other Pagaya Technologies news, insider Tami Rosen sold 14,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $330,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,860.80. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 31,382 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $538,201.30. Following the sale, the president owned 74,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,560.25. The trade was a 29.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,353,907 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,322. 47.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 5.5%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 5.93. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGY. Wall Street Zen raised Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGY

Pagaya Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.