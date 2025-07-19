GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1,108.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after buying an additional 410,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after buying an additional 965,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after acquiring an additional 529,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,717,000 after purchasing an additional 553,104 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.33.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.2%

GE opened at $263.49 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $272.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.75.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

