Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $248.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $241.85 on Friday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.08 and its 200 day moving average is $214.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,327,994 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 87,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.