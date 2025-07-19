Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,511,000 after buying an additional 2,237,528 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 746.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,152,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,205,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 122,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 58,597 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

