Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Major Shareholder Sells $13,914.16 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joshua Harley sold 10,231 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $13,914.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,384,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,501.12. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Joshua Harley sold 22,883 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $30,205.56.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 34,478 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $45,855.74.

Fathom stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Fathom by 201.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 207,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,773 shares during the period. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fathom by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fathom by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

