Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Major Shareholder Sells $13,914.16 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joshua Harley sold 10,231 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $13,914.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,384,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,501.12. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 18th, Joshua Harley sold 22,883 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $30,205.56.
- On Wednesday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 34,478 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $45,855.74.
Fathom Trading Down 2.2%
Fathom stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom
Fathom Company Profile
Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
