BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Director Kathryn P. Dickson Buys 16,000 Shares of Stock

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 392,045 shares in the company, valued at $490,056.25. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BRC Stock Performance

NYSE BRCC opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.81 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.61. BRC Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.81.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.08 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. On average, research analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRCC shares. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on BRC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 1,018.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,798,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

