Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CFO Keith A. Goldan Sells 1,296 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $12,039.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 92,450 shares in the company, valued at $858,860.50. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2%

SNDX stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $814.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $25.07.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,492,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,016 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,381,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 346,395 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 905,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 240,557 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $11,951,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 98,968 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.