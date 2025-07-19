Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,851 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.62 and a 12-month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

