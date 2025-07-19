Nwam LLC Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

