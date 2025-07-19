Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 31,308 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $26,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGXU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,666,000 after buying an additional 61,687 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 492,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $27.09 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

