38,294 Shares in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Bought by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 2.55% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Precipio during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Precipio

In related news, Director Richard A. Sandberg purchased 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $74,484.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,175 shares in the company, valued at $353,882.25. The trade was a 26.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 14,899 shares of company stock valued at $135,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Stock Performance

Shares of PRPO stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.28. Precipio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

