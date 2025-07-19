Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 44.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1644 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.