Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Position Raised by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF makes up 3.8% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $631.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $52.52.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.2069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

