Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $116,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,180. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $315,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,676. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,210. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price target on Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Stock Yards Bancorp

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.