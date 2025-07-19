Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $887,000 Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,328,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,107 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29,608.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,260,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,649,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 1.4%

KWEB stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13.

