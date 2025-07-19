JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Acquired by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,197.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 138.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,333,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7,849.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 65,546 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

