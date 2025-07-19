ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,379 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

