Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $553,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 39,024.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,487 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $230,013,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Republic Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after purchasing an additional 499,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 368,395 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.74.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $240.35 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.82 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

