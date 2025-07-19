Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 106.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,409 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,484 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,574,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,478,000.

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.19.

FND opened at $78.64 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $124.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.92.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

