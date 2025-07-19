2,955 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.87.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.0%

TXN opened at $216.62 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.35 and its 200 day moving average is $185.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

