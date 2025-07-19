Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1%

FDVV stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $53.58.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

