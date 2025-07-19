AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16, Zacks reports. AB Volvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 billion.

AB Volvo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $26.66 on Friday. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded AB Volvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded AB Volvo from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AB Volvo in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AB Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

