Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schlumberger stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

