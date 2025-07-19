Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a 400.0% increase from Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -3.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 4.9%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.30. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Insider Transactions at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Joseph Morea acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $371,352.21. This trade represents a 21.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

