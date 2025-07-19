Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on USB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of USB opened at $45.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 321,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 119,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile



U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

