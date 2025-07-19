Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $32.94 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCB opened at $996.47 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $930.12 and a 52-week high of $1,099.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $995.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,009.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $9.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
