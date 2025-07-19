Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $57.69 Million Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 518,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,694,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Expand Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Expand Energy Trading Up 0.5%

EXE opened at $108.64 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is -42.91%.

Expand Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.