Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st.

Service Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -3.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

SVC stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $435.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.21 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 16.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 317,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,118,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

