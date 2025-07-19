Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 106 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 1.7% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total transaction of $2,423,087.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,575.60. This trade represents a 29.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.25.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $510.25 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.52 and a 52 week high of $526.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

