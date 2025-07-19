Financial Comparison: The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) and J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The RMR Group and J. W. Mays”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RMR Group $804.11 million 0.69 $23.13 million $1.21 14.43 J. W. Mays $22.31 million 3.51 -$410,000.00 ($0.04) -970.00

Profitability

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than J. W. Mays. J. W. Mays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The RMR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares The RMR Group and J. W. Mays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RMR Group 2.51% 5.35% 3.39% J. W. Mays -0.34% -0.14% -0.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of The RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of J. W. Mays shares are held by institutional investors. 54.8% of The RMR Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of J. W. Mays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

The RMR Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. W. Mays has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The RMR Group and J. W. Mays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The RMR Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 J. W. Mays 0 0 0 0 0.00

The RMR Group currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.46%. Given The RMR Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than J. W. Mays.

Summary

The RMR Group beats J. W. Mays on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in October 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About J. W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

