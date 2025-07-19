Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0841 per share on Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

