Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Down 0.1%

IDE stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

