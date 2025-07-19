Contrasting American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) & CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Assets Trust and CBL & Associates Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

American Assets Trust currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.22%. Given American Assets Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $457.86 million 2.69 $72.82 million $1.27 15.87 CBL & Associates Properties $515.56 million N/A $58.97 million N/A N/A

This table compares American Assets Trust and CBL & Associates Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Assets Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 17.57% 7.02% 2.54% CBL & Associates Properties 12.82% 22.40% 2.69%

Summary

American Assets Trust beats CBL & Associates Properties on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,110 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

