Financial Analysis: Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sally Beauty and Kingfisher, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 1 2 2 0 2.20 Kingfisher 2 2 1 0 1.80

Sally Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 30.29%. Given Sally Beauty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sally Beauty is more favorable than Kingfisher.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sally Beauty has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingfisher has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Kingfisher shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Sally Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sally Beauty and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 5.03% 29.48% 6.91% Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sally Beauty and Kingfisher”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.72 billion 0.26 $153.41 million $1.78 5.44 Kingfisher $16.34 billion 0.41 $235.86 million N/A N/A

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than Sally Beauty.

Summary

Sally Beauty beats Kingfisher on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under Wella and L'Oreal brands. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store name. This segment also sells products under Paul Mitchell and Wella brands. It operates stores and franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. The company distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors and open-line distributors. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

