Biocorrx (BICX) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Risk & Volatility
Biocorrx has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocorrx’s competitors have a beta of 1.65, meaning that their average share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Biocorrx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Biocorrx
|N/A
|N/A
|-226.71%
|Biocorrx Competitors
|-746.47%
|-28.21%
|-12.45%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Biocorrx and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Biocorrx
|$10,000.00
|-$5.11 million
|-0.93
|Biocorrx Competitors
|$12.98 billion
|$235.02 million
|8.52
Institutional & Insider Ownership
57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Biocorrx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Biocorrx competitors beat Biocorrx on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Biocorrx Company Profile
BioCorRx Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition. The company is also developing BICX101, an injectable naltrexone product; and BICX104, an implantable naltrexone implant for the treatment of opioid addiction and alcoholism. It distributes its program to healthcare providers, independent licensed clinics, and licensed healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. and changed its name to BioCorRx Inc. in January 2014. BioCorRx Inc. is based in Anaheim, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Biocorrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocorrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.