Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

Park-Ohio has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of PKOH opened at $16.49 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $234.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.95 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park-Ohio stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

