OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:OCCIM) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:OCCIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1641 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCCIM opened at $25.15 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87.

