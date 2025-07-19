Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 1,156 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 24.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,296,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 89.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 35,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $1,296,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

