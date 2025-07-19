Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,474 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $32.84 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

