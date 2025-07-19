Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $188,643,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 19,370.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 426,528 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 905.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 324,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,503,000 after purchasing an additional 291,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,521,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,359 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $178.66 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.59.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

