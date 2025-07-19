Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 51.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Carrier Global by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,314,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,706,000 after acquiring an additional 285,803 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Carrier Global by 34.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

