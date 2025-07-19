Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 466,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.23.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. The trade was a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,845.35. This represents a 119.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

