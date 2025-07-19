Bailard Inc. Sells 3,378 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6%

VDE opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.26. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.